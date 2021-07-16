Mississippi State offers new online communication/public relations degree

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – In the fall, Mississippi State University (MSU) will offer an online degree program for students interested in earning a bachelor’s in communication with an emphasis in public relations.

“To meet the growing demand for online offerings—even more evident in the past year because of COVID-19—the online degree meets a need for current and non-traditional students,” said Terry Likes, professor and head of MSU’s communication department. “The online offerings benefit students by giving multiple modalities of instruction as they learn more about public relations theory, application and practice.”