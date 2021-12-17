Mississippi State Parole Board Chairman Pickett announces retirement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi State Parole Board Chairman Steven Pickett announced his retirement from public service, effective December 31, 2021.

Pickett has spent 30 years in government work, including nine years on the five-member Parole Board. He began serving on the board November 10, 2012, after former Governor Phil Bryant appointed him and became chairman a year later.

Pickett was reappointed by Governor Tate Reeves in 2020.

“My thirty years of public service – in law enforcement, with the courts, and on the parole board – have provided me the opportunity to make a difference in many people’s lives,” Pickett said in a letter. “Helping people was my primary goal when I began my career in law enforcement, as it is for all the men and women who protect and serve us. My position on the parole board provided me a different kind of opportunity to help others, by giving a second chance to those who earned it and denying it to those who remain a threat to public safety.”

A retirement reception is planned for Pickett at the board’s office on North Street, Suite 100A, in Jackson from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. December 29.