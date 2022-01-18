Mississippi State professor’s art to be featured on U.S. postage stamp

STARKSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of Mississippi State University (MSU) announced that the art of one of their faculty members in the College of Architecture Art and Design will be featured on several new USPS stamps in 2022.

Alex Bostic, and MSU associate professor of art and illustrator, will see his original art “Edmonia Lewis” on the stamps. The Edmonia Lewis Commemorative Forever stamp will be the 45th stamp in the USPS Black Heritage Series and will be released January 26, according to university leaders.

The stamp will be available for purchase in sheets of 20 at www.usps.com/shopstamps.

A ceremony dedicated for the Edmonia Lewis Commemorative Forever stamp is being held January 26 starting at 12:30 p.m. EST at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.

For more information on the event details, click here.