STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Scientists at Mississippi State University’s (MSU) Deer Lab are studying the impact of transmission rates of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The lab shared how certain management practices, including supplemental feeding of deer, can impact the transmission rates.

Steve Demarais, MSU Deer Lab co-director, said research has found that use of deer feeders can elevate risk of CWD spread among deer who congregate to consume the feed.

“Many hunters use supplemental feeding with the expectation they can increase their deer harvest opportunities,” stated Demarais. “However, state wildlife agencies typically prohibit supplemental feeding within CWD management and surveillance zones. This is because feeders entice deer to congregate in one place and may attract deer from different herds that would not otherwise interact.”

Demarais said feeder design may play a role in the potential spread of CWD.

“Most feeders have feed that flows through restricted openings, which creates an opportunity for potential disease transmission. As the deer use their mouths and tongues to remove feed, infectious prions are shed from the saliva of infected deer,” he said.

Researchers placed gravity feeders on properties within the North Mississippi CWD Management Zone. New feeders were set up in September 2022 and monitored with cameras through March 2023. The researchers said the feeders had detectable levels of prion contamination over the course of the six-month study.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) said the disease is transmitted through deer by their saliva, feces, urine, or contaminated environment.

Hunter participation in efforts to control CWD includes submitting harvested deer for testing, harvesting younger bucks, and discontinuing the use of supplemental feeding and baiting to help keep deer from congregating.

MDWFP allows more deer to be harvested in CWD zones and forbids supplemental feeding in these areas. The next important step is for hunters to leave the heads of harvested deer at one of the state’s 63 drop-off sites.