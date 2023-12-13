STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities identified the man accused of stabbing a Mississippi State University (MSU) employee on campus.

Officials with MSU said 38-year-old Gavin Sudduth stabbed the employee, who was inside a parked vehicle on campus near Herbert Hall. They said Sudduth is unaffiliated with Mississippi State.

Suddeth is being charged with aggravated domestic assault and child endangerment stemming from the incident on Monday, December 11.

Authorities said four of the victim’s children were present in the car when the attack happened. The victim was taken to OCH Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the incident appeared to be a domestic situation.