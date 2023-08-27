STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A student was found dead on the Starkville campus of Mississippi State University (MSU).

MSU Police Chief Kenneth Rogers said the department received a call just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27 about the incident. The male student was found unresponsive in a parked vehicle.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt pronounced the student dead at the scene. The body was removed from the scene by Welch Funeral Home in Starkville.

Rogers said there was no danger to the rest of campus related to this incident, and normal operations have resumed.

Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said the university would provide appropriate counseling services and other support for any students or staff impacted by the incident.

“Our deepest sympathies extend to the family and friends of the victim,” Hyatt said.

The death investigation is ongoing.