STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University will celebrate its inaugural Research Week with more than two dozens events April 11-14, 2022.

The event celebrates and showcases university faculty, staff and students advancing their fields and making an impact in Mississippi and across the globe.

Events include research center tours and showcases, panels, lectures, and exhibits. The week will culminate with the 2022 Spring Undergraduate Research Symposium.

Exhibits from MSU research centers, institutes, support units and academic departments will be on display all week in the first floor of the Old Main Academic Center. From 10;00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on April 11 and 12, select research centers will be open for tours, visits and conversation.

MSU’s innovation-based startup companies will be highlighted from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on April 13 during the Innovation Enterprise Showcase, which will be held at the Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach in McCool Hall.