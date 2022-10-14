STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) and Tougaloo College will parter again to expand educational opportunities in the state.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum and Tougaloo President Carmen J. Walters signed a memorandum of understanding this week to enhance educational and research opportunities for students and faculty, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields. The MOU broadens a 2014 agreement also signed by both institutions.

“The signing of this agreement builds upon the solid foundation and the wonderful relationship between Tougaloo College and Mississippi State University,” Keenum said. “This new MOU expands degree opportunities on our campus for Tougaloo students and enhances collaborative research between our two institutions. We are thrilled to continue working with our fellow Bulldogs.”

Under the agreement, MSU and Tougaloo will continue to develop options for “3+2” programs, where students can earn a bachelor’s degree from Tougaloo and a bachelor’s or a master’s degree in engineering from MSU’s Bagley College of Engineering. It also provides an accelerated pathway for students to earn graduate credit and complete other master’s degrees.

The agreement also creates a new undergraduate student semester exchange program and enhances scholarship opportunities for students enrolled in programs covered by the agreement.

The MOU will remain in effect for five years and expand as more details are added related to individual academic disciplines.