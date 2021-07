JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae will host a virtual town hall on Monday, July 12, to discuss the upcoming Child Tax Credit payment for College Savings.

To participate, you can call (833) 946-1517. Once you dial in, McRae will give a brief update on his office’s work. After that, the town hall will be open to questions. If you would like to ask a question, press *3 at any point during the call.

The town hall is expected to last an hour. It starts at 7:30 p.m.