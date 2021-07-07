Mississippi State’s Department of Communication to offer master’s degree

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s Department of Communication will now offer students a new Master of Arts in Communication program. The program begins in January 2022.

Leaders said the new curriculum that encompasses crisis, health and leadership communication, was approved by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning this past spring.

“This program has been a work in progress for the faculty in communication,” said Terry Likes, professor and head of the communication department. “We frequently get requests from graduating students, those working on campus, alumni and others in the region about whether we have a graduate program. We are thrilled we’ll soon offer courses to meet the needs of those seeking an advanced degree in communication.”

The degree is aims to advance careers, preparing to become educators of speech, media and communication, or planning to pursue a Ph.D.