Mississippi State’s Supplemental Instruction program reaccredited for 3 years

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s Supplemental Instruction (SI) program has been reaccredited for a three-year period.

The SI program is free for students. University leaders said it’s designed to help students succeed in historically difficult courses.

According to officials, the SI model involves a student who has recently and successfully completed a course and agrees to facilitate study sessions outside of class time in a comfortable setting. The voluntary sessions are open to all students and are anonymous, so faculty members are not aware of which pupils are participating.

“SI programs require attention to detail, dedicated time and resources, and a superb student and professional staff who are committed to student learning, and MSU’s program has demonstrated this through the rigorous accreditation renewal process,” said Julie Collins, executive director of the International Center for Supplemental Instruction at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

MSU courses offering SI include biology, calculus, chemistry, general psychology, modern U.S. history, among others. The complete schedule is updated each semester and may be found online.