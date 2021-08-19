Mississippi students encouraged to apply for U.S. Senate Youth Program

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) encouraged high school juniors and seniors in Mississippi to apply to represent the state at the 60th annual United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) Washington Week.

Two students will be selected for the 2022 USSYP Washington Week. They will each receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., and a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship. This year’s program will be March 5-12, 2022.

“The U.S. Senate Youth Program brings some of America’s most promising young leaders together to explore future careers in public service and engage with representatives from each of our branches of government,” Wicker said. “I highly encourage all eligible Mississippi students to apply for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“The United States Senate Youth Program offers opportunities for a couple of Mississippi’s brightest, community-minded students to interact with national leaders and their peers from around the country. I hope many students in Mississippi will apply for the 2022 program,” Hyde-Smith said.

Interested students and educators can visit http://www.ussenateyouth.org/ for more information. The deadline to apply for the USSYP program in Mississippi is October 1, 2021.

Applicants may also contact their high school principal or Mississippi’s state-level selection administrator:

Mrs. Sandra Hilliard

Education Specialist, Sr.

Mississippi Department of Education

shilliard@mdek12.org