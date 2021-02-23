Mississippi students selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Senate Youth Program (USSYP) announced two Mississippi high school students will represent the state during the 59th annual USSYP Washington Week. The USSYP Washington Week will be held March 14-17.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, Jacob Pearson of Corinth and Weston Archer Taylor of Petal were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation. They will will each also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study.

Due to the pandemic, the 2021 program will break ground as the first-ever fully virtual Washington Week, designed to be a highly interactive and exciting education and leadership forum for the nation’s most outstanding student leaders.

The program’s alternates are Flowood residents Cass Rutledge, who attends Jackson Preparatory School, and Vaibhavi Mahajan, who attends Northwest Rankin High School.