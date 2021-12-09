Mississippi Supreme Court appoints Judicial Election Oversight Committee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court has appointed nine members of the Judicial Election Oversight Committee.

The Oversight Committee is responsible for issuing advisory opinions as to allegations of ethical misconduct in campaigns for judicial office. They are also responsible for elections of Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, chancery court, circuit court or county court judges in the state.

Judicial elections for all chancery court, circuit court and county court judges are scheduled for November 8, 2022. Elections for four seats on the Mississippi Court of Appeals also are scheduled for November 8. The qualifying period for judicial candidates opens January 3, 2022, and the qualifying deadline is February 1, 2022.

Each Justice appointed a member to the Judicial Election Oversight Committee. Terms are staggered. Serving four-year terms are:

Court of Appeals Presiding Judge Jack L. Wilson of Madison, appointed by Justice T. Kenneth Griffis Jr.

Attorney James H. Heidelberg of Pascagoula, appointed by Justice David M. Ishee

Attorney David F. Delgado of Southaven, appointed by Justice Robert P. Chamberlin

Those appointed to three-year terms are:

Attorney LaToya T. Jeter of Jackson, appointed by Presiding Justice Leslie D. King

Retired Chancellor M. Ronald Doleac of Hattiesburg, appointed by Justice Dawn H. Beam

Attorney James L. Weir of Tupelo, appointed by Justice James D. Maxwell II

Those appointed to two-year terms are: