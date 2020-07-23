Mississippi Supreme Court orders masks to be worn in courtrooms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph announced Thursday that face masks are now required in all courtrooms within the state to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
“Public safety was a concern of the drafters of our Constitution and remains a paramount concern today. As such, the Court continues to balance personal rights with the constitutional obligation to remain open and accessible,” said Randolph.
