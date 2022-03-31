MADISON, Miss (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed the biggest pay raise for teachers and assistant teachers in state history on Thursday, March 31. A signing ceremony was held at Madison Central High School’s library.

House Bill 530 will become law July 1. Teachers will receive average increase of about $5,100 — a jump of more than 10% over their current pay. Teachers’ assistants will receive a $2,000 increase over two years. That will take their pay from $15,000 to $17,000.

Many past and former teachers across the state celebrated the pay raise.

“I believe this pay raise will allow the state of Mississippi to retain those teachers who make a difference in their student’s lives,” said Mary Beth Hammack, a ninth grade history teacher at Terry High School. “So, thank you, Governor Reeves, for all that you do in supporting teachers in education.”

The governor said the pay raise means the state has competitive teacher salaries in the Southeast region.

“The teacher pay raise will help us greatly in recruiting effective teachers, retaining our veteran teachers, and help us in our teacher shortage in Mississippi,” said Beth Wilson, a teacher academy instructor at Gulfport High School. “This legislation will greatly impact our student’s education.”

“This bill being passed for the teacher pay raise, almost makes me want to come out of retirement and come back to the classroom!” said Pamela McLendon, a retired teacher from George County.