NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenage boy from Neshoba County is facing a long road to recovery after authorities said a wanted felon crashed a car into his home last week.

On Wednesday, February 2, Cullen McCoy, 13, experienced the unthinkable.

“Who would have thought to expect your home to get run through by a car? I mean, you think your child might get a cold or break their arm, but never have a car run through your bedroom,” said Cullen’s great aunt, Megan McCoy.

On that night, authorities said Jeremy Henry, 29, crashed a car into the McCoy home while fleeing from Neshoba County deputies during a traffic stop. According to the sheriff, Henry is a wanted felon.

“He was thrown from his bedroom, and when that happened, an unknown object impaled him. Corey got up from being thrown to the ground by the impact and started looking for Cullen. He heard him in the backyard yelling his dad’s name. That’s when we discovered his injury, and the police had shown up, and then it was the mad scramble to get him to the emergency room,” said Megan.

She said Cullen was losing a lot of blood and rushed to the Children’s Hospital in Jackson for immediate surgery. Cullen needed a colon reconstruction. The crash also left him with a fractured vertebrae and a destroyed vena cava. His great aunt said he has a long road of recovery ahead.

“He is still on some oxygen. He’s in a regular room now. He got out of the ICU yesterday. He’ll have to wear a back brace for a while. It’s just a miracle that he’s coming along and making as much progress as he is,” said Megan.

She said it’s too soon to know when Cullen will be released from the hospital, but for now, he’s in good spirits.