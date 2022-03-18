JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A rocket capable of going to the moon is on a launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the first time in 50 years.

NASA’s most powerful rocket, the Mississippi-tested Space Launch System (SLS), rolled out to Launch Complex 39B for the first time on Thursday, March 17.

The rocket will be used to launch the first woman and first person of color to the moon for NASA’s Artemis program. It’s also the only rocket capable of sending crew, the Orion capsule and heavy cargo on a single mission.

Next, teams will conduct a countdown test called the wet dress rehearsal. The teams will fuel the rocket and simulate a launch sequence up to around ten seconds before liftoff.

Read more here.