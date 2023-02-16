JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the department is investing $63 million to bring high-speed internet access to people living and working in rural areas in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Mississippi.

“Investing in high-speed internet is a fundamental part of our partnership with rural communities,” Vilsack said. “Connecting rural Americans with reliable internet brings new and innovative ideas to the rest of our country. Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is committed to ensuring that the people who make up the rich tapestry in rural areas have every opportunity to succeed – and that people can find those opportunities right at home in their communities.”

The $63 million in grants comes from the third funding round of the ReConnect Program.

In Mississippi, Uplink Internet LLC will receive a $15 million grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network. The network will connect 2,340 people, 143 farms, 45 businesses and a public school to high-speed internet in Coahoma, Quitman and Tunica counties.