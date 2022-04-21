JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, April 21, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced a new program that unlocks $6.4 billion in formula funding for states and localities over five years.

The new Carbon Reduction Program (CRP), created under the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help states develop state carbon reduction strategies and address the climate crisis. States can use the funds in CRP to expand transportation options for American families that can help save them save money on gas.

Under the Carbon Reduction Program, Mississippi will receive $15.6 million in Fiscal Year 2022 funding and is eligible to receive up to $81.2 million over five years to reduce transportation emissions through the development of state carbon reduction strategies and by funding projects designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from on-road highway sources.

“As the sector generating the most carbon emissions in the U.S. economy, transportation must play a leading role in solving the climate crisis,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The Carbon Reduction Program will help reduce pollution from transportation and move us closer to the President’s ambitious goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030.”

The Carbon Reduction Program will fund a wide range of projects designed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from on-road highway sources — from installing infrastructure to support the electrification of freight vehicles or personal cars, to constructing Bus Rapid Transit corridors, to facilitating micro-mobility and biking.