JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced $1,085,417.08 has been secured from the owner of TurboTax, Intuit Inc., for deceiving customers into paying for tax services that should have been free.

According to Fitch, more than 35,000 Mississippians were misled by the company.

“The deceived consumers were primarily those who could least afford to make this unnecessary payment. I am pleased that with this settlement, not only will those consumers get back some of their money, but Intuit will put an end to its deceptive marketing practices,” said Fitch.

Intuit will pay a total of $141 million to customers across the United States. Under the terms of a settlement signed by the attorneys general of all 50 states, Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. will suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign and pay restitution to nearly 4.4 million taxpayers.

Impacted consumers will automatically receive notices and a check by mail. Intuit has also agreed to reform its business practices, including:

Refraining from making misrepresentations in connection with promoting or offering any online tax preparation products

Enhancing disclosures in its advertising and marketing of free products

Designing its products to better inform users whether they will be eligible to file their taxes for free

Refraining from requiring consumers to start their tax filing over if they exit one of Intuit’s paid products to use a free product instead

Mississippi consumers who believe they are eligible but do not receive notification should contact the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division at 601-359-3680 or consumer@ago.ms.gov.