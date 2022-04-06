JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a more than $20 billion investment in American Transit.

Mississippi will receive $42,077,587 in annual transit formula funding, based on funding set by Congress. Communities may also receive additional funding that is distributed to urban areas. Funding amounts for those areas are available on FTA’s website.

“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Now, thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making the largest investment in public transit in our nation’s history.”

The full-year amounts increase funding for many programs, including: