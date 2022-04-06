JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced a more than $20 billion investment in American Transit.
Mississippi will receive $42,077,587 in annual transit formula funding, based on funding set by Congress. Communities may also receive additional funding that is distributed to urban areas. Funding amounts for those areas are available on FTA’s website.
“Every day, transit connects millions of Americans to jobs, schools, groceries, hospitals, resources, and countless other opportunities – all while helping to reduce pollution, congestion, and traffic,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Now, thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are making the largest investment in public transit in our nation’s history.”
The full-year amounts increase funding for many programs, including:
- $6.9 billion for the Urbanized Area Formula Program, which supports transit agencies in large U.S. cities and suburbs, 29% more than the FY21 funding level;
- $4.1 billion for the State of Good Repair Formula Program, 52% more than the FY21 funding level;
- $893 million for Rural Area Formula grants, which support transit programs in rural areas, representing 23% more than the FY21 level;
- $422 million for the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities program, representing 44% more than the FY21 level;
- $45 million to support to transit programs run by tribal governments through formula and competitive grants, representing 25% more than the FY21 funding level; and
- $49 million for State Safety Oversight, representing 69% more than FY21 funding level.