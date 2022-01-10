Mississippi Treasurer launches 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Treasurer David McRae launched the 2022 College Savings Mississippi Art Contest.

According to McRae, all Pre-K through 12th grade students are eligible to enter. Contest winners will receive a scholarship worth up to $500 in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account.

“Art is about seeing the ordinary from a new perspective. That skill set is the same required to succeed in higher education and the workforce. I look forward to seeing the hard work and creativity of Mississippi’s young people and am hopeful the winning scholarships will serve as a launching pad for recipients to pursue an education of their choice,” said McRae.

The contest will run through February 28, 2022. For more information and full contest rules, click here.