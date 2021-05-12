Mississippi Treasurer launches statewide scholarship giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Treasurer David McRae launched a statewide scholarship giveaway Wednesday ahead of National 529 Day on May 29. Fifteen families will win a combined total of $7,500.

McRae advised Mississippians to keep an eye on their mailboxes for the giveaway postcards, which will begin arriving on Friday, May 14. The scholarships will be given through a Mississippi Affordable College Savings account through the State Treasury.

“Tuition prices are rising and families are looking for help,” said McRae. “Mississippi 529 college savings plans offer the opportunity to financially prepare in a fiscally responsible way. Like most things in life, the hardest part about the plans is getting started! That’s why we’re giving 15 lucky Mississippi families the opportunity to win an account this month. What’s more, we’ll be filling those winning accounts with $500 in scholarship money.”

If they scratch off a winning ticket, they will receive a $500 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account. For full contest rules, visit the official site.