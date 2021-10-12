Mississippi Treasurer returns $12K in unclaimed money to Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Treasurer David McRae announced he returned more than $12,000 of unclaimed money to the City of Tupelo.

“Returning unclaimed money is an incredible economic stimulus because it doesn’t rely on the generosity of taxpayers to fund,” said McRae. “It’s not just communities that can have unclaimed money sitting with the state. Small businesses, churches, and individuals can also be the rightful owners of the cash. We encourage every Mississippian to search our website, Treasury.MS.gov, for their name. If you find cash, claim it and we’ll get to work returning it to the person it truly belongs to.”

Unclaimed money is turned over to the state when banks, credit unions, and even retail stores are unable to find the rightful owner.