JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached a new record low in July 2023.

July’s 3.0% unemployment rate marks the fifth consecutive month that Mississippi set a new record low.

“For five months in a row, Mississippi has made history with our vibrant economy,” said Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.). “More Mississippians are working, they’re making higher wages, and they’re better able to provide for their families. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”

Reeves said the new all-time low unemployment rate is another major win for the state.