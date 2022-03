JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The unemployment rate in Mississippi saw a slight increase in January 2022 compared to the previous month.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the unemployment rate was 4.6% in January. It was 4.5% in December 2021. The current rate reflects a 2.0% decrease from January 2021.

The national unemployment rate is 4.0%.

Click here to read the full report.