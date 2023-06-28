JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With temperatures sky-high, along with the humidity in Mississippi, there’s a risk of heat-related illness, especially for those working outdoors.

Utility crews are among those who have to do their work far from the safety and comfort of air conditioning.

“Every morning, we have a safety briefing, and we try to inform crews who really take breaks to try to mitigate heat exhaustion. We also provide them with a heat exhaustion mitigation chart. And in that chart, what it does, it provides them with a certain amount of hours or minutes that they should work, depending on the heat index, and then how often and how frequent they should take breaks,” explained Richie Moore, Central Region Operations Director for Entergy Mississippi.

Moore said it’s important for the workers to stay cool because heat exhaustion could sneak up on them.