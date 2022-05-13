JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, May 13, the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board (MSVA) announced the resignation of Executive Director Stacey Pickering and Chief of Staff Melissa Wade.

Officials said Pickering has decided to retire from state government service, while Wade will pursue other endeavors outside of MSVA. Both have an effective date of July 11 and are available to assist the Agency during its transition.

Mark Smith, MSVA’s current Deputy Director, will serve as Interim Executive Director while the Veterans Affairs Board begins searching for a new daily leader of the Agency.

“The Board thanks both Director Pickering and Mrs. Wade for their service to Mississippi’s 187,000 Veterans and their families over the last four and three years, respectively. We want to assure our Veterans and their families that our mission will continue. There are hundreds of team members at Mississippi Veterans Affairs that you don’t see every day. Still, their passion and purpose truly drive our superior service, care and assistance to America’s heroes through our mission programs and resources,” said MSVA Board Chairman Gen. (Ret.) James H. Garner.