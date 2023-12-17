GAUTIER, Miss. (WHLT) – Four Waste Pros workers received praise for their efforts in saving two people from a house fire.

As Dartavis Covan drove co-workers Cory Thomas, Jalan Mitchell, and Jonathan Cooper to their morning shift, they noticed a house fire. The four workers entered the residence and pulled an elderly resident and one of her grandchildren to safety.

The victims rescued from the home were rushed to nearby USA Health University Hospital. Family members of the victims reached out to express their gratitude. Ebony Loper was the granddaughter and cousin, respectively, to the victims. She felt that neither of them would be alive if they did not come to the rescue.

“We have taken so many losses this year, from my grandfather passing to my mom losing everything in a tornado in June,” Loper said. “If we had lost my grandmother, too, I do not know what we would have done. My family is forever grateful.”

The four Waste Pro employees were also recognized for their heroic actions during the City of Moss Point Board meeting. Mayor Billy Knight Sr. gave them a certificate of appreciation for their bravery and selfless acts.

Waste Pro will host a celebration at their Gautier division office later this month, where all four heroes will be honored. For Regional Vice President Chris Lockwood, the impact these men made is not lost on him.

“These Waste Pros are everyday heroes, and we are so grateful they were at the right place and time to save these folks. If they hadn’t been there, we hate to think what the outcome might have been,” Lockwood said.