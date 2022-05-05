JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summers in Mississippi can be uncomfortable with the sweltering summer temperatures.

With temperatures already reaching the high 80s in the Spring, Mississippi residents or travelers are probably already seeking ways to cool down from the heat. The Magnolia State offers plenty of waterparks where you can cool off.

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park

Geysers Falls is located in Choctaw, Mississippi, and offers more than a dozen water sides, a pool, lake, cabanas, full service restaurants and tiki bar. The theme park is set to open Saturday, May 28, just in time for Summer 2022. Season passes are available along with the option to reserve an cabana.

Gate General Admission (Sun-Fri): $34.99+tax

Gate General Admission (Saturday): $44.99+tax

Online General Admission (Sun-Fri): $32.99+tax

Online General Admission (Saturday): $42.99+tax

Ages 3 & Under: Free

Discounts are available for Military, Firemen, Police, First Responders, Nurses, Teachers, and Tribal Members.

Grand Paradise Waterpark

This seven acres waterpark is located in Collins, Mississippi, and features several slides perfect for adventure seekers, with a speed slide with an 80-degree drop and other speed slide that sends riders down a series of vertical drops. Grand Paradise also offers birthday party packages great for people celebrating summer birthdays.

The waterpark will open on Saturday, May 21. Season pass are available as well as group and two day passes.

48″ and taller – $32

Under 48″- $28

Military – $22

Seniors 60 and over – $21

Children 42″ and under – Free

Gulf Island Water Park

This island-theme park is located in Gulfport, Mississippi. Gulf Islands Water Park features a relaxing lazy river, cabanas, thrilling slides, and water rides, and the Gulf Coast’s only water rollercoaster.

Opening date for the waterpark is Saturday, May 21. Season passes, group tickets, and cabana rentals are available.

At the gate, ticket prices are:

$44.99 for 42” and taller

$29.99 for under 42”

Free for children under the age of 2

Yogi on the Lake

A perfect all in-one waterpark destination is located in Pelahatchie, Mississippi. Yogi on the Lake offers a swimming pool, splash playground, and a beach, along with a RV park and campground.

The park’s peak season is from March 1 – October 31. Prices are:

Monday – Thursday (Ages 3-64) …….. $25/person per day

Monday – Thursday (Ages 65+) …….. $12.50/person per day

Friday and Sunday (Ages 3-64) …….. $25/person per day

Friday and Sunday (Ages 65+) …….. $12.50/person per day

Day-Use Passes allows access to the park facilities including the splash park, Pelahatchie Lake, mini golf course, planned activities, cafe, shopping and more.