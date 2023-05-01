JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summers in Mississippi can be uncomfortable with the sweltering summer temperatures.

Mississippi residents or travelers will probably seek ways to cool down from the summer heat. The Magnolia State offers plenty of waterparks where you can cool off.

Geyser Falls Water Theme Park

Geysers Falls is located in Choctaw, Mississippi, and offers more than a dozen water sides, a pool, lake, cabanas, full service restaurants and tiki bar. The theme park is set to open Saturday, May 20. Season passes are available along with the option to reserve an cabana.

Discounts are available for Military, Firemen, Police, First Responders, Nurses, Teachers, and Tribal Members.

Dunn’s Falls Water Park

Nestled in the pristine hills along the Chunky River lies Dunn’s Fall’s Water park. This park features a 65-foot water fall created in the mid 1850’s by Irish immigrant John Dunn.

The park is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Grand Paradise Waterpark

This seven-acre waterpark is located in Collins, Mississippi, and features several slides perfect for adventure seekers, with a speed slide with an 80-degree drop and other speed slide that sends riders down a series of vertical drops.

The waterpark will open on Saturday, May 20.

Gulf Island Water Park

This island-theme park is located in Gulfport, Mississippi. Gulf Islands Water Park features a relaxing lazy river, cabanas, thrilling slides, and water rides, and the Gulf Coast’s only water rollercoaster.

Opening date for the waterpark is Saturday, May 13. Season passes, group tickets, and cabana rentals are available.

Yogi on the Lake

A perfect all in-one waterpark destination is located in Pelahatchie, Mississippi. Yogi on the Lake offers a swimming pool, splash playground, and a beach, along with a RV park and campground.

The park’s peak season is from March 1 – October 31.

Day-Use Passes allows access to the park facilities including the splash park, Pelahatchie Lake, mini golf course, planned activities, café, shopping and more.

D’Lo Water Park

If you are into canoeing, camping or other outdoor fun, D’Lo Water Park has something to offer you. Situated on the scenic Strong River, the park offers complete canoe outfitting and shuttle service.

The park is wooded and very peaceful and the river provides excellent fishing and cool water for a nice dip on a hot summer day.