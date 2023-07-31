JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will begin accepting a new rounds of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP) on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The application period will close on Tuesday, August 15. All Mississippi counties are eligible for the application period.

Through the WHCP, MDAC provides “smart” wild hog traps to landowners and managers for the control of wild hogs on private agricultural and forestry lands in Mississippi. MDAC provides the training necessary to use the “smart” traps and technical guidance regarding the most effective methods to trap and control wild hogs on private lands.

“Our Wild Hog Control Program has seen great success and demand. We have helped farmers and landowners remove over 2,500 wild hogs from their properties,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

Applications must be completed and submitted online at www.mdac.ms.gov/whcp. Submitted applications will be evaluated based on the number of acres available for trapping, historical agricultural losses caused by wild hogs on the property and current trapping efforts on the property.