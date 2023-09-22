PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) want Mississippians to be on high alert for wildfire activity due to extremely dry weather conditions.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KDBI) continues above the 700 level in much of the state, creating an increased risk for devastating wildland fires.

“We have not seen this pattern of wildfire activity in a long time. The drought conditions are causing the fires to burn extremely hot and to reburn from needle cast weeks later. This causes fires that are difficult to extinguish and walk away from,” said MFC Fire Chief Randy Giachelli.

The MFC strongly urges everyone to adhere to burn bans and to not do any outdoor burning. Currently, 45 counties in Mississippi are under a burn ban, of which 40 are in the partial state-level burn ban under the governor’s proclamation. No outdoor burning of any kind is permitted under the governor’s partial state-level burn ban.

“The state is continuing to see extreme drought level conditions and a large number of wildfires. We are asking Mississippians to use caution when doing any outdoor activities, not to do any outdoor burning, and always adhere to burn bans. People who burn during a burn ban are automatically subject to fines,” said MFC State Forester Russell Bozeman.

Since August 1, MFC has responded to more than 702 fires that have burned more than 14,163 acres.

If you spot a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 911 and MFC Dispatch at 1-833-MFC-FIRE.