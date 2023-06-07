CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta Wildlife, along with state partners, are accepting applications from landowners for the Mississippi Delta Feral Swine Abatement Expansion Project.

The applications are available for landowners in Claiborne, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Sharkey, Warren, Washington, and Yazoo counties.

There are 36 smart traps deployed across the nine counties that are managed by Delta Wildlife staff. They are responsible for the day-to-day operations of the trap.

Wild hogs, also known as wild pigs, feral pigs, wild boars, feral hogs, feral swine, wild swine, brush hogs, or razorbacks, have been found in all 82 counties in Mississippi.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) said adult males average 150 to 200 lbs, but can exceed 400 lbs. Females are usually slightly smaller than boars. The most common coat color of wild hogs is black.

MDWFP officials said piglets can exhibit black, brown, or tan horizontal striping which fades into solid coloring within about four months.

Wild hogs can cause damage to livestock, agricultural fields, forests, and the environment.

Private landowners, who are seeking assistance, can request service by visiting the Delta Wildlife website and submit an online application. Site visits and assessments will be completed by the Mississippi Soil and Water Conservation Commission (MSWCC) on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the project or assistance signing up, landowners can contact MSWCC Feral Swine Program Coordinator Nolan Brooks. You may email him at Nolan@deltawildlife.org or call 662-822-6764.