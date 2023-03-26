LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed a man on Facebook Live in Lowndes County on Saturday, March 25.

Officials with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said officers responded to a domestic violence call around 7:42 a.m. at 500 Green Tree Drive.

They found that a 28-year-old man, who lived at the home, had died from a single gunshot wound.

According to LCSO officials, the victim and 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown were in an argument that turned physical. Brown then allegedly shot the victim, which officials say was captured on Facebook Live.

They said evidence was found at the scene, including a handgun.

Brown was arrested and charged with murder. She was booked into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

“There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody, and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.