HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi woman has been indicted on four counts of DUI causing serious injury and one count of manslaughter.

WXXV reported the charges against Angela James, 44, of Carriere, stemmed from a wreck that killed an off-duty Waveland police officer.

The crash happened on July 18, 2021, just before 4:00 a.m. on Paradise Lane and Highway 603 in Hancock County.

Authorities said James, who was the driver, was inside the wrecked vehicle, and two other passengers were ejected. One passenger, off-duty Waveland Officer Katie Cash, died from her injuries.

James will be arraigned during the October 2023 court term in Hancock County.