Mississippi woman killed in her own driveway

BATESVILLE, MS – Batesville Police are investigating the death of a woman who was shot in her own driveway Saturday afternoon.

According to Batesville Police Chief Kerry Pittman, officers responded to a shooting call at an address on Vick St.

Kim Davis-Robinson, 45, was found inside of her car with multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, watched the horrible tragedy unfold.

“It was unreal. I could not believe what I was seeing,” she said.

She said she watched the suspect come from behind nearby trees and run across Robinson’s front yard. He then opened fire as Robinson pulled in the driveway, according to the witness.

“He came closer and kept shooting and shooting and shooting. He was not going to leave until she was dead,” the witness said.

Neighbors on the usually quiet street came out to see what was happening and according to this witness, it appeared the suspect tried to fire more shots, but he either ran out of ammunition or his gun jammed.

She said the suspect got into his vehicle and fled the scene.

Robinson was transported to a local hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Davis-Robinson worked at the Piggly Wiggly in Batesville. Managers put up two black ribbon arraignments at the front doors of the store.

Batesville’s Police Chief says all available resources are being used to solve what’s being called a senseless murder.

No other details have been released at this time.

Police are asking the public to contact Crime Stoppers at 662-209-2011 or the Batesville PD at 662-563-5653 if anyone has information.