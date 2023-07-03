DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Mississippi woman is out on bond after she was charged in connection with the death of her child last month.

According to the Hernando Police Department, on June 10, officers learned that a woman, identified as Quantella Towns, had brought her dead 22-month-old child to Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

DeSoto County District Attorney Bob Morris told WREG the child was left in Town’s vehicle while she worked an entire shift at the Zaxby’s in Hernando. An initial report from the county coroner confirmed the child “suffered from substantial exposure to heat.”

“My understanding is that she was an employee at the location and that the child had been left in the vehicle while she went into work,” Morris said.

Investigators said they found “multiple inconsistencies” regarding the death of Towns’ child.

“There were several conflicting statements until the detective became involved at which point the scenario clarified,” said DeSoto County District Attorney Bob Morris.

Towns was arrested at her home in Como and charged with child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm, contribution to the neglect of delinquency of a child, giving a false statement to law enforcement, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and not having a card as proof of insurance.

“The Hernando Police Department has done an excellent job with their investigation, and essentially what they were able to do was to pull some video. There was a good bit of video coverage of the location where the child had purportedly been found. The child was in a car for a substantial period of time,” Morris said.

Being a parent himself, Morris spoke from his heart about the 22-month-old’s death.

“As a father and as a man who sees a lot of cases, this is one of the more egregious ones I’ve seen, and it’s very problematic, and it’s troubling,” he said.

Towns is out on bond, but Morris said her charges could be upgraded once the state medical examiner’s findings are released.

“We are confident with the charges as they are right now and I do expect if the report comes back, as I expect it to, that those charges will be more serious in nature,” he said.

Morris urges parents and guardians to use this tragedy as a teaching tool. If you can’t find a place to go for your children to cool off, call the police department, health department, or courthouse.

“I don’t think she set out to cause harm. I think she made a mistake in judgment, but to say it this way, she was aware the child was in the car,” he said.

We contacted Zaxby’s corporate office for a comment, but no one was available.

Morris said the matter will be brought before the next session of the Grand Jury.