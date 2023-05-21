JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pearl River woman was sentenced for her role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

Prosecutors said Joyce Cauthen, 55, was sentenced to 46 months in prison for her role in the conspiracy to distribute hydrocodone and methamphetamine.

She was indicted by a grand jury and pled guilty on February 10, 2023, to possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone.

The Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated the case.