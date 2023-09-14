GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A worship leader from the Mississippi Gulf Coast was arrested on federal charges of producing child pornography.

WXXV reported Tyler Selby, 33, appeared in U.S. District Court in Gulfport on Tuesday, September 12 for an initial hearing.

Authorities said Selby was identified by the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom as a person who produced child pornography.

Court documents identified Selby as a worship leader at a Baptist church in Harrison County.

Selby was given a public defender and ordered to be held by U.S. Marshals. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Friday, September 15.