Mississippi Writers Trail marker to honor late Delta State professor Dorothy Shawhan

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Writers Trail will soon honor the late Dorothy Shawhan, who was the long-time English chair and professor at Delta State University.

Dorothy Shawhan

A ceremony for the placement and dedication of a Mississippi Writer’s Trail marker honoring Shawhan will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 23, in the Wright Gallery of Kethley Hall on Delta State’s campus. The event is open to the campus community and the general public.

Shawhan published several books and articles including two with University Press of Mississippi (UPM)—“Fannye Cook: Mississippi’s Pioneering Conservationist” and “Spirit of the Delta: The Art of Carolyn Norris.”

Shawhan served the Delta State community beginning in 1981 as an instructor in English and moved on to chair the Division of Languages and Literature in 1992.

She was the recipient of the Mississippi Humanities Council Teacher Award in 2004 and the S. E. Kossman Outstanding Faculty Award in 2006. After retiring, Shawhan continued teaching part-time as Professor Emerita of English. She passed away December 21, 2014, at the age of 72.