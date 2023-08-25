JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey asked Mississippians to be cautious about how much energy they use.

The announcement comes out of concern as the record temperatures continue to cripple the capital city.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) issued a maximum generation emergency alert on Thursday, August 25 due to higher use in energy consumption. Bailey said the higher temperatures continue to be an issue across the MISO footprint.

Bailey said the issue is unique.

“We had a hot weather advisory, which is what we have today, which gives utilities warnings or start to make them be aware of and to postpone certain reliability practices certain management on the system set that to the side, and let’s focus on ensuring we have all the generation up,” said Bailey.

He asked Mississippians to set aside unnecessary use of their appliances, such as using large appliances and cooking in the evening time to help conserve energy.