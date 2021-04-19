Mississippians asked to observe Crime Victims’ Rights Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch invited Mississippians to observe the week of April 18-24 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

“My Office is dedicated to helping victims of crime and their families as they recover from and overcome the lasting physical, emotional, and financial challenges endured,” said Fitch. “We can all help them find hope, peace, and dignity as they move from victim to survivor.”

This week, the Attorney General’s Office launched new resources for crime victims: