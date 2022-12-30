JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the New Year’s around the corner, the American Medical Response (AMR) warns Mississippians about deadly DUI crashes.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), one person died every 52 minutes in a drunk driving crash in 2019. Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your ability to safely operate a vehicle.

Jim Pollard, spokesman for AMR in Central Mississippi, reminded drivers that when you get behind the wheel under the influence, you put yourself and others in danger.

“When you get behind the wheel while under the influence, you put yourself, your passengers, pedestrians and other motorists in danger. Driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs doesn’t just put you at risk,” he said.