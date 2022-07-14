JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said he’s encouraging everyone in the state to support local farmers.

Gipson said he’s leading the charge because supporting local helps everyone.

“We want them to buy everything these farmers have to sell because there’s more where that came from in the field,” said Gipson.

He said with the rise of inflation and the ongoing battle of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers in Mississippi, like Greg Lott, of Canton, have taken a large hit on product and profit.

Lott said over the last few months, the cost to maintain goods has increased. “It increased all of our expenses greatly,” he said.

As a solution to the problem, Gibson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) will help assist farmers in need with a grant program partnership from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

However, Gibson said the necessary support comes from the shoppers.

“They need our local support. It helps consumers as well with peace of mind. You can buy food right here in Mississippi. You don’t have to wait and see what’s coming on the next truck at the store. Go buy food right now. You can plan now for winter and have food for you and your family. Why not get out and support our farmers, have that peace of mind and help your family save money?” said Gibson.

He said his goal is to pack the Mississippi Farmers Market with shoppers every Thursday and Saturday.