JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Daylight Saving Time taking place Sunday, March 13, leaders with the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office (MSFMO) said its good time to test smoke alarms and make escape plans in case of a fire.
At last check, there have been 23 fire deaths in 2022. In 12 of those fires, there were no working smoke alarms in the home. If you cannot afford smoke alarms, check with your local fire department. They may be able to install alarms for free.
The MSFMO recommends the following safety tips:
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.
- Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.
- Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.
- Replace the smoke alarm immediately if it doesn’t respond properly when tested.
- Smoke alarms should be placed in every sleeping area and common hallways and on every level of the home
- Large homes may need extra smoke alarms.
- A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall.
- Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove.
- Create an escape plan and make sure all family members know where to meet once out of the home.