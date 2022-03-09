JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With Daylight Saving Time taking place Sunday, March 13, leaders with the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office (MSFMO) said its good time to test smoke alarms and make escape plans in case of a fire.

At last check, there have been 23 fire deaths in 2022. In 12 of those fires, there were no working smoke alarms in the home. If you cannot afford smoke alarms, check with your local fire department. They may be able to install alarms for free.

The MSFMO recommends the following safety tips: