JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the fall season approaching in Mississippi, it’s a good time to inspect your homes and review your insurance policies to see about improvements.

September marks National Preparedness Month. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney (R-Miss.) said recovering from a disaster can be challenging and stressful.

Chaney said Mississippi homeowners can make sure they have the amount and types of coverage they have would cover all of their needs. He encouraged homeowners to talk to their insurance agent if they have any questions.

“In the fall, it’s good to check your roof because insurance doesn’t like to pay for roofs all the time, but it’s a lot of things to check,” said Chaney. “It’s good to check auto and rent policies, as well.”

Chaney said the Insurance Board has been working on providing insurance educational sessions to help residents how to understand how to properly see what’s covered and what’s not covered.

“It’s like going to the doctor for a daily checkup, and a lot of residents may not understand when it’s time to have those checkups,” said Chaney. “Be aware of insurance because things happen around the world.”

Here are some of the ways you can check your home:

Check your roof for broken or missing shingles. Replace shingles to avoid leaks.

Look for damaged wood and sealants around windows and doors that keep out animals, pests, wind, heat, and cold.

Clean gutters to avoid leaks on walls and ceilings.

Walk around your home looking for dead trees that should be removed or downed limbs on your roof.

Check your attic for dampness and seal cracks.

Check water heaters for signs of corrosion or leaks.

Replace HVAC filters so the AC is ready to run. Schedule a checkup or service.

Make sure outlets and cords are in good working order and are not overloaded. This could prevent an electrical fire. Check and replace smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers as needed.



If you need assistance with an insurance question or claim, call 601-359-3569, email consumer@mid.ms.gov or visit www.mid.ms.gov