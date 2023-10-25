JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The MDWFP is encouraging Mississippians to participate in the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).

The SCORP is a document that identifies the outdoor recreational needs across the state. The recreation plan is required for the state to receive federal appropriations from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The funds are used to assist municipalities, counties, and state agencies with the development of outdoor recreation facilities. According to MDWFP, the plan is updated every five years, and the agency is currently gathering data for preparation of the next SCORP.

In order to identify the recreational needs of Mississippians, input from the public is requested. An online survey has been developed to let us know what types of outdoor recreation are important to you. In addition, public meetings will be held at various locations across the state.