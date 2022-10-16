JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of people were out at the Mississippi State Fair Saturday night to join in on all the fun before it wraps up Sunday.

People spent all day at the fair enjoying the rides, playing games and enjoying the fair food.

Organizers said they’re pleased with this year’s turnout.

“We’re having a really good turnout. We’re seeing a lot of families. We’ve had record lunch crowds down here. We’ve not seen the lunch crowd since before the pandemic. People are coming out, have a great time,” said Andy Gipson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce.

With over 60 rides and attractions, fairgoers said they’ve had a blast.

“Just the atmosphere, people out here having fun in a family environment. That’s what the fair is all about.”

“The petting zoo and I also like the little gaming stations.”

“That big slide and the roller coaster.”

“Eating the food and funnel cakes.”

“Have a good time, lots of fun.”

“We’ve had a blast. We’ve had so much fair. We can hardly stand it.”

This year’s fair wraps up Sunday.

“We got one more day. We’re going to look forward to Sunday. It’s been a lot of fun and a lot of family memories.”

“If you don’t’ get a chance to do it now, you’re going to have to wait another year for it to come around, so let’s do it now. Everybody, come out and enjoy yourself.”

Sunday’s events include a circus, live gospel music and the Great American Wild West showcase. The gates close at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.